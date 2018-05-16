Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? İşte liste...

Şu sıralar oyun dünyası pek de hareketli günler geçirmiyor. Malum yaz aylarında AAA kalitesinde pek oyun çıkmaz. Genel olarak sağlam oyunlar Eylül – Aralık periyodunda satışa sunuluyor. O yüzden bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda da öyle öne çıkan bir yapımla karşılaşmıyoruz. Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri oyun listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.

15 Mayıs Salı

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4, PC) – May 15

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PC, PS4) – May 15

Omensight (PS4, PC) – May 15

Battle Chasers Nightwar (Switch)

Animal Super Squad (PS4)

Wizard of Legend (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Forgotton Anne (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Welcome to Hanwell (PS4)

Asemblance: Oversight (PS4)

Azure Reflections (PS4)

Magic Knight Grand Charion (PS4)

GoNNER (PS4)

Walden, A Game (PS4)

Descenders (Xbox One)

Prana (PC)

The Adventures of Elena Temple (Switch)

Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters (PS4, Xbox One)

16 Mayıs Çarşamba

MachiaVillain (PC)

STAY (PC)

Floor Kids (PC)

Monster Slayers (PS4)

Lily’s Epic Quest for Lost Gems (Xbox One)

17 Mayıs Perşembe

Fox n Forests (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Worlds Adrift (PC – Erken Erişim)

Fairune Collection (Switch, PC)

FAR: Lone Sails (PC)

Invisiballs (Switch)

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Switch)

The Banner Saga (Switch)

The Watchmaker (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

18 Mayıs Cuma

Hitman: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Desolation of Mordor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch)

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS)

Monster Slayers (Xbox One)







