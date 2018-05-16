Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? İşte liste...
Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile karşınızdayız. İşte 15 – 21 Mayıs arasında PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch için raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlar
Şu sıralar oyun dünyası pek de hareketli günler geçirmiyor. Malum yaz aylarında AAA kalitesinde pek oyun çıkmaz. Genel olarak sağlam oyunlar Eylül – Aralık periyodunda satışa sunuluyor. O yüzden bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda da öyle öne çıkan bir yapımla karşılaşmıyoruz. Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri oyun listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.
15 Mayıs Salı
Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)
Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4, PC) – May 15
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PC, PS4) – May 15
Omensight (PS4, PC) – May 15
Battle Chasers Nightwar (Switch)
Animal Super Squad (PS4)
Wizard of Legend (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Forgotton Anne (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Welcome to Hanwell (PS4)
Asemblance: Oversight (PS4)
Azure Reflections (PS4)
Magic Knight Grand Charion (PS4)
GoNNER (PS4)
Walden, A Game (PS4)
Descenders (Xbox One)
Prana (PC)
The Adventures of Elena Temple (Switch)
Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters (PS4, Xbox One)
16 Mayıs Çarşamba
MachiaVillain (PC)
STAY (PC)
Floor Kids (PC)
Monster Slayers (PS4)
Lily’s Epic Quest for Lost Gems (Xbox One)
17 Mayıs Perşembe
Fox n Forests (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Worlds Adrift (PC – Erken Erişim)
Fairune Collection (Switch, PC)
FAR: Lone Sails (PC)
Invisiballs (Switch)
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Switch)
The Banner Saga (Switch)
The Watchmaker (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
18 Mayıs Cuma
Hitman: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Desolation of Mordor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Switch)
Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS)
Monster Slayers (Xbox One)