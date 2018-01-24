Futbol Basketbol Diğer Sporlar espor

Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Albert Riera’dan futbola veda

Bir dönem Galatasaray'da da forma giyen Albert Riera, aktif futbol hayatını noktaladığını açıkladı.

Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Albert Riera’dan futbola veda
Kariyerinde Galatasaray’ın yanı sıra Liverpool, Espanyol, Manchester City gibi kulüplerin de olduğu Albert Riera, futbola veda ettiğini sosyal medya hesabından açıkladı.

35 yaşındaki İspanyol oyuncu son olarak Slovenya temsilcisi FC Koper’de forma giyiyordu.

Riera, sosyal medyadaki veda mesajında ”Futbola veda etmek için doğru zaman. 2001 yılından bu yana beraber yürüdüğüm kulüplere ve taraftarlara teşekkür ederim. 17 yıldır birlikte olduğumuz için minnettarım ve gurur duyuyorum. Şimdi yeni adımım için sabırsızlanıyorum” ifadelerini kullandı.


   


