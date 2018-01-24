Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Albert Riera’dan futbola veda

Eski futbolcu Lemi Çelik kedinin nafakasını köpeğe ödeyecek!
Bir dönem Galatasaray'da da forma giyen Albert Riera, aktif futbol hayatını noktaladığını açıkladı.
Right time to say BYE as a player. Thanks to the clubs and supporters that have been along this way with me from 2001 till today. Proud and thankful for the way we have been together during 17 years.
Now time to look forward and impatient for my new step!#thanks #football pic.twitter.com/hSX1wwa3ms
— Albert Riera (@11RIERA11) 23 Ocak 2018