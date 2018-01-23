Oscar adayları açıklandı!

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

En İyi Film Kurgusu

En İyi Majyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

En İyi Film Müziği



En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi

En İyi Kısa Film (Canlı Aksiyon)

En İyi Ses Kurgusu



En İyi Ses Miksajı



En İyi Görsel Efekt

En İyi Yönetmen





En İyi Animasyon Filmi

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo



En İyi Özgün Şarkı

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

İşte En İyİ Film

Nazlı Erdol

‘ın yapacağı törenle 4 Mart gecesi sahiplerini bulacak;bilinen adıylaiçin geri sayım başladı ve 2018 Oscar adayları açıklanıyor. 2018 Oscar Ödülleri'ne teknik dallarda aday olanlar video ile duyuruldu. İşte 2018 Oscar adayları...Blade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirkMudboundShape of WaterBeauty and The BeastDarkest HourPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterVictoria & AbdulBaby DriverDunkirkI, TonyaThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriDarkest HourVictoria & AbdulWonderDunkirkPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterStar Wars the Last JediThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBeaty and BeastBlade RunnerDarkest HourDunkirkShape of WaterDear BasketballNegative SpaceGarden PartyLouRevolting RhymesDekalb ElementaryThe Eleven O’ClockMy Nephew EmmettThe Silent ChildWatu Wote / All of usBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkShape of WaterStar Wars Last JediBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkShape of WaterStar Wars: Last JediBlade Runner 2049Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2Star Wars The Last JediWar for the Planet of the ApesKong: Skull IslandChristopher Nolan (Dunkirk)Jordan Peele (Get Out)Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)The Boss BabyThe BreadwinnerCocoFerdinandLoving VincentEn İyi Kısa Belgesel Oscar'ıEdith+EddieHeaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405Heroin(e)Knife SkillsTraffic StopA Fantastic WomanThe InsultLovelessOn Body and SoulThe SquareMighty River (Mudbound)Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)Remember Me (Coco)Stand up for Something (Marshall)This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)Call Me By Your NameThe Disaster ArtistLoganMolly’s GameMudboundMighty River (Mudbound)Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)Remember Me (Coco)Stand up for Something (Marshall)This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya - Get OutDenzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.Gary Oldman - Darkest HourTimothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your NameWilliam Defoe (Florida Project)Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside) Ebbing, (Missouri)Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)Meryl Streep (The Post)Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)Allison Janney (I, Tonya)Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)Octovia Spencer (The Shape of Water)Call Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri