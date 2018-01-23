Yeme & İçme Etkinlik Kültür Sanat Sinema Doğa Seyahat Müzik Kitap

Oscar adayları açıklandı!

2018 Oscar adayları açıklanıyor. Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'da Los Angeles'da verilmeye başlanan ve bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Fatih Akın'ın Altın Küre kazanan filmi In the Fade ise aday olamadı

23 Ocak 2018, Salı 17:26
Jimmy Kimmel‘ın yapacağı törenle 4 Mart gecesi sahiplerini bulacak; Akademi Ödülleri, bilinen adıyla Oscar için geri sayım başladı ve 2018 Oscar adayları açıklanıyor. 2018 Oscar Ödülleri'ne teknik dallarda aday olanlar video ile duyuruldu. İşte 2018 Oscar adayları... 
 

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi


Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Shape of Water
 

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı


Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread 
The Shape of Water 
Victoria & Abdul
 

En İyi Film Kurgusu


Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya 
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
 

En İyi Majyaj ve Saç Tasarımı


Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
 

En İyi Film Müziği


Dunkirk
Phantom Thread 
The Shape of Water 
Star Wars the Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri


En İyi Yapım Tasarımı


Beaty and Beast 
Blade Runner 
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk 
Shape of Water
 

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi 


Dear Basketball 
Negative Space
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
 

En İyi Kısa Film (Canlı Aksiyon)


Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of us
 

En İyi Ses Kurgusu


Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars Last Jedi


En İyi Ses Miksajı


Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars: Last Jedi


En İyi Görsel Efekt


Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island
 

En İyi Yönetmen
 

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)


En İyi Animasyon Filmi


The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
 

En İyi Kısa Belgesel


Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
 

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film


A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
 

En İyi Özgün Şarkı


Mighty River (Mudbound)
Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
Remember Me (Coco)
Stand up for Something (Marshall)
This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)
 

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo


Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound


En İyi Erkek Oyuncu


Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour 
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
 

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu


William Defoe (Florida Project) 
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu


Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside) Ebbing, (Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
 

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu


Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octovia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

 

İşte En İyİ Film 


Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
 


