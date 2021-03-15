93'üncü Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Sinemaseverler, Akademi Ödülleri'nin resmi Twitter hesabından canlı olarak yayınlanan Oscar adayları listesine kilitledi. 25 Nisan 2021'de Kaliforniya'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak olan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazanmaya aday yapımlar ve oyuncular şöyle:

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

ORİJİNAL PUAN

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

EN İYİ UYARLANMIŞ SENARYO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Father

Nomaland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

EN İYİ LIVE-ACTION KISA FİLM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfield

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

Colette

A Concerto is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

EN İYİ MÜZİK

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of World

Tenet

EN İYİ KURGU

The Father

Nomaland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomaland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIM

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Fight For You

Hear My Voice

Husavik

Io Si (Seen)

Speak Now

EN İYİ ERKEK BAŞROL OYUNCUSU

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

EN İYİ KADIN BAŞROL OYUNCUSU

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

EN İYİ FİLM

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People