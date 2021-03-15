2021 Oscar adayları belli oldu! 93'üncü Akademi Ödülleri adayları...
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93'üncüsü gerçekleşecek olan Oscar Ödülü adayı yapım ve oyuncular belirlendi.
15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi 16:10 Son Güncelleme:
YAZI BOYUTU
93'üncü Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Sinemaseverler, Akademi Ödülleri'nin resmi Twitter hesabından canlı olarak yayınlanan Oscar adayları listesine kilitledi. 25 Nisan 2021'de Kaliforniya'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak olan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazanmaya aday yapımlar ve oyuncular şöyle:
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
ORİJİNAL PUAN
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
EN İYİ UYARLANMIŞ SENARYO
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Father
Nomaland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
EN İYİ LIVE-ACTION KISA FİLM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfield
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
Colette
A Concerto is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of World
Tenet
EN İYİ KURGU
The Father
Nomaland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomaland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIM
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK
Fight For You
Hear My Voice
Husavik
Io Si (Seen)
Speak Now
EN İYİ ERKEK BAŞROL OYUNCUSU
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
EN İYİ KADIN BAŞROL OYUNCUSU
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
EN İYİ FİLM
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People