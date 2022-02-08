2022 Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı!

Sinema dünyası için yılın en değerli ödüllerinden olan Oscar 2022 adayları resmen açıklandı.

Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross'un açıkladığı adaylar listesinde ise başrolünde Benedict Cumberbatch'in yer aldığı "The Power of the Dog" 12 adaylıkla en fazla dikkat çeken film oldu. Onu 10 adaylıkla Dune ve yedişer adaylıkla West Side Story ile Belfast takip ediyor.

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ SES

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story