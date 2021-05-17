GeForce Now kütüphanesine 15 oyun daha eklendi

Yayınlanan listeye göz atacak olursak, bu hafta Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Space Crew, Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord, Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor – Prophecy, Hood: Outlaws & Legends ve Outland gibi yapımları servise eklendi.

Yeni GeForce Now oyun listesi şu şekilde:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)

Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)

Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)

DoDonPachi Resurrection (Steam)

Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)

MotoGP21 (Epic Games Store)

Move or Die (Steam)

Ostriv (Steam)

Outland (Steam)

Space Crew (Steam)

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)





GeForce Now’a geri dönüyor:

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Steam)