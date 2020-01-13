Oscar adayları açıklandı

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları

Kathy Bates- Richard Jewell

Laura Dern- Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson- Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh- Little Women

Margot Robbie- Bombshell

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları

Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins- The Two Popes

Al Pacino- The Irishman

Joe Pesci-The Irishman

Brad Pitt- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En iyi animasyon kısa film

Dcera (Daughter)- Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love- Mattew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull- Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable- Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister

En iyi kısa film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

En iyi film

Ford v Ferrari-Disney/Fox

The Irishman-Netflix

Jojo Rabbit-Fox Searchlight

Joker- Warner Bros

Little Women- Sony

Marriage Story- Netflix

1917- Universal

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Sony

Parasite-Neon

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En iyi ses kurgusu

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En iyi ses miksajı

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En iyi orijinal müzik

Joke

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En iyi belgesel

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

En iyi uluslararası film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

En iyi görüntü yönetimi

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En iyi görsel efekt

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Antonio Banderas-Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver- Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix- Joker

Jonathan Pryce- The Two Popes

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Cynthia Erivo- Harriet

Scarlett Johansson- Marriage Story

Saorise Ronan- Little Women

Charlize Theron- Bombshell

Renee Zellweger- Judy

En iyi yönetmen

Martin Scorsese- The Irishman

Todd Phillips- Joker

Sam Mendes- 1917

Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho- Parasite

En iyi orijinal senaryo

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)

En iyi kurgu

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

En iyi orijinal şarkı

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)

En iyi kısa belgesel

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha