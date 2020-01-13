Oscar adayları açıklandı
Daha çok Oscar adıyla bilinen Akademi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı.
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları
Kathy Bates- Richard Jewell
Laura Dern- Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson- Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh- Little Women
Margot Robbie- Bombshell
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları
Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins- The Two Popes
Al Pacino- The Irishman
Joe Pesci-The Irishman
Brad Pitt- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En iyi animasyon kısa film
Dcera (Daughter)- Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love- Mattew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull- Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable- Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister
En iyi kısa film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
En iyi film
Ford v Ferrari-Disney/Fox
The Irishman-Netflix
Jojo Rabbit-Fox Searchlight
Joker- Warner Bros
Little Women- Sony
Marriage Story- Netflix
1917- Universal
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Sony
Parasite-Neon
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En iyi ses kurgusu
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En iyi ses miksajı
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En iyi orijinal müzik
Joke
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En iyi belgesel
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
En iyi uluslararası film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
En iyi görüntü yönetimi
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En iyi görsel efekt
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Antonio Banderas-Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver- Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix- Joker
Jonathan Pryce- The Two Popes
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Cynthia Erivo- Harriet
Scarlett Johansson- Marriage Story
Saorise Ronan- Little Women
Charlize Theron- Bombshell
Renee Zellweger- Judy
En iyi yönetmen
Martin Scorsese- The Irishman
Todd Phillips- Joker
Sam Mendes- 1917
Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho- Parasite
En iyi orijinal senaryo
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)
En iyi kurgu
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
En iyi orijinal şarkı
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)
En iyi kısa belgesel
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha