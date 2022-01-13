SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

Sinema ve TV kategorisinde açıklanan adayların kazananları 27 Şubat 2022 tarihinde düzenlenecek törenle belli olacak ve erteleme gelmezse oyuncular ödüllerine kavuşacak. SAG Ödülleri bu yıl 28. kez düzenleniyor.

Beyaz Perde'nin haberine göre Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard filmlerinde oyuncular toplu performans kategorisinde aday gösterilirken, Power of the Dog ve Being the Ricardos gibi filmlerden birden fazla aday çıktı. Olivia Colman ve Denzel Washington gibi bol ödüllü oyuncular da yine listede kendilerine yer bulmayı başardı

Dizi kategorisinmde ise Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game ve The Morning Show gibi yapımlar adaylık listesine damga vurdu. Only Murders in the Building ve Ted Lasso ise komedi dalında adaylıkların göze çarpan yapımları oldu.

SQUID GAME ADAY GÖSTERİLEN İLK YABANCI DİLDE DİZİ

Yılın en popüler dizilerinden Squid Game ise, SAG Ödülü'ne aday gösterilen ilk yabancı dilde televizyon dizisi olarak tarihe geçti.

28. SAG Ödülleri'nin adaylarının tam listesi şöyle:

SİNEMA

Toplu Performans

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga - Passing

Dublör Performansı

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVİZYON

Toplu Performans (Drama)

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Jeremy Strong - Succession

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook - Succesion

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Toplu Performans (Komedi)

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Elle Fanning - The Great

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Jean Smart - Hacks

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Dublör Performansı

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game