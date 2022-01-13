SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu
SAG (Oyuncular Birliği), yılın en iyilerini belirlemek için adaylarını açıklayarak meslektaşlarını onurlandırdı.
Sinema ve TV kategorisinde açıklanan adayların kazananları 27 Şubat 2022 tarihinde düzenlenecek törenle belli olacak ve erteleme gelmezse oyuncular ödüllerine kavuşacak. SAG Ödülleri bu yıl 28. kez düzenleniyor.
Beyaz Perde'nin haberine göre Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard filmlerinde oyuncular toplu performans kategorisinde aday gösterilirken, Power of the Dog ve Being the Ricardos gibi filmlerden birden fazla aday çıktı. Olivia Colman ve Denzel Washington gibi bol ödüllü oyuncular da yine listede kendilerine yer bulmayı başardı
Dizi kategorisinmde ise Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game ve The Morning Show gibi yapımlar adaylık listesine damga vurdu. Only Murders in the Building ve Ted Lasso ise komedi dalında adaylıkların göze çarpan yapımları oldu.
SQUID GAME ADAY GÖSTERİLEN İLK YABANCI DİLDE DİZİ
Yılın en popüler dizilerinden Squid Game ise, SAG Ödülü'ne aday gösterilen ilk yabancı dilde televizyon dizisi olarak tarihe geçti.
28. SAG Ödülleri'nin adaylarının tam listesi şöyle:
SİNEMA
Toplu Performans
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga - Passing
Dublör Performansı
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVİZYON
Toplu Performans (Drama)
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Jeremy Strong - Succession
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook - Succesion
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Toplu Performans (Komedi)
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)
Elle Fanning - The Great
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Jean Smart - Hacks
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Dublör Performansı
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game