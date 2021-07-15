Son dakika! İnternet siteleri için karar! 29 tanesi kapatılacak
29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istendi. Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen forex web siteleri Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmuyor.
15 Temmuz 2021, Perşembe 09:53 Son Güncelleme:
YAZI BOYUTU
Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN İNTERNET SİTELERİ
• https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
• https://winexmarkets27.com