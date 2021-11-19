SPK'dan 56 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin başlatılmasına karar verdi.
19 Kasım 2021, Cuma 07:39
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği Internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER
https://eniyiaracikurum.net
https://referancefx19.com
https://royexmarkets29.com
https://livafx8.com
https://compaqfx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets32.com
https://lp.olivemarkets97.com
https://olivemarkets97.com
https://tr.fx-yurtdisi.biz
https://tr.forexanalizlerim.net
https://poundfx43.com
https://fbs-turkey-broker.com
https://www.destekfx81.com
https://62galafx.com
https://lotascapital66.com
https://www.fundfx20.com
https://gafx69.com
https://www.yapifx33.com
https://www.forexekaydol44.com
https://www.priceboxfx20.com
https://www.idolfx40.com
https://fibermarkets37.com
https://balfx52.com
https://truvafx42.com
https://www.liberalfx46.com
https://www.trforex44.com
https://demoforeks67.com
https://www.demohesapac50.com
https://www.forextr85.com
https://www.zesforex39.com
https://www.8balansfx.com
https://phaseforex83.com
https://www.hftrade26.com
https://gannmarkets80.com
https://ekolfx137.com
https://gkmforex67.com
https://klasfx114.com
https://idealfx60.com
https://kalefx88.com
https://yorkmarkets23.com
https://www.forexnedir49.com
https://albabrokers10.com
https://indexfx21.com
https://winexmarkets40.com
https://www.hizlifx148.com
https://www.trendfx102.com
https://mobilfx11.com
https://www.optimumglobalmarkets4.com
https://www.10degerfx.com
https://www.lidyafx27.com
https://asalfx11.com
https://turkce.yabanci-fx.biz
http://www.yatirimasistani3.com
https://en-iyi.yurtdisi-fx.com
https://moneytrade18.com
https://forexsirketleriarastirmalari.com
(Hürriyet)