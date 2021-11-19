Ekonomi SPK'dan 56 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin başlatılmasına karar verdi.

19 Kasım 2021, Cuma 07:39
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği Internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://eniyiaracikurum.net

https://referancefx19.com

https://royexmarkets29.com

https://livafx8.com

https://compaqfx.com

https://finanscapitalmarkets32.com

https://lp.olivemarkets97.com

https://olivemarkets97.com

https://tr.fx-yurtdisi.biz

https://tr.forexanalizlerim.net

https://poundfx43.com

https://fbs-turkey-broker.com

https://www.destekfx81.com

https://62galafx.com

https://lotascapital66.com

https://www.fundfx20.com

https://gafx69.com

https://www.yapifx33.com

https://www.forexekaydol44.com

https://www.priceboxfx20.com

https://www.idolfx40.com

https://fibermarkets37.com

https://balfx52.com

https://truvafx42.com

https://www.liberalfx46.com

https://www.trforex44.com

https://demoforeks67.com

https://www.demohesapac50.com

https://www.forextr85.com

https://www.zesforex39.com

https://www.8balansfx.com

https://phaseforex83.com

https://www.hftrade26.com

https://gannmarkets80.com

https://ekolfx137.com

https://gkmforex67.com

https://klasfx114.com

https://idealfx60.com

https://kalefx88.com

https://yorkmarkets23.com

https://www.forexnedir49.com

https://albabrokers10.com

https://indexfx21.com

https://winexmarkets40.com

https://www.hizlifx148.com

https://www.trendfx102.com

https://mobilfx11.com

https://www.optimumglobalmarkets4.com

https://www.10degerfx.com

https://www.lidyafx27.com

https://asalfx11.com

https://turkce.yabanci-fx.biz

http://www.yatirimasistani3.com

https://en-iyi.yurtdisi-fx.com

https://moneytrade18.com

https://forexsirketleriarastirmalari.com

(Hürriyet)

