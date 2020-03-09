Magazin Geçtiğimiz haftanın dikkat çeken 20 Instagram görünümü

Geçtiğimiz haftanın dikkat çeken 20 Instagram görünümü

Magazin

Geçtiğimiz haftanın dikkat çeken 20 Instagram görünümü

Instagram her zaman olduğu gibi bu hafta da birbirinden güzel kadınların paylaşımlarıyla doldu taştı. Duygu Özaslan’dan Hande Erçel'e; Aslı Bekiroğlu’dan Şevval Şahin’e işte geçtiğimiz haftanın Instagram’da dikkat çeken 20 şık ve güzel görünümü | Lara BAYRAK

09 Mart 2020, Pazartesi 15:26 Son Güncelleme:
YAZI BOYUTU

Duygu Özaslan

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZUg_3p29d/


Eda Ece

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9R0e50JkAv/


Isabella Mathers

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9d9vycJTsR/


Hande Erçel

truehttps://www.instagram.com/p/B9bxRl_AJ_m/


Mina Ceren 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9eQzecnAyz/


Şevval Şahin 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Zh9ErBNYl/


Rachel Araz

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9YtgCqJT94/


Ezgi Mola

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9eA5pmn4-F/


Laura B.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9R4Gp7AkDe/


Bilge Yenigül

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9d2p0glkki/


Victoria Brono

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9czLuEhv6H/


Pelin Taşkıran 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ebDdChBHg/


Bella Hadid

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9eb0qrgDCR/


Aslı Bekiroğlu

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9RAjDDH4rl/


Kendall Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9SRXbSDi45/


Melodi Elbirliler 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9epVuHJnw3/


Melina Martin 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9XMHxKlAg9/


Nesrin Cavadzade

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9b-wMVBeaj/


Nichola Anne Peltz

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZI0-4B4Jz/


Elif Taştekne

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9PZsT2JVtI/

Bu Video
İlgini
Çekebilir
Yazarlarımızdan
İrem Haliloğlu
Bahara temiz bir başlangıç: Başak burcunda Süper Dolunay!
İrem Haliloğlu
Filiz Özkol
9 Mart 2020 günlük burç yorumları
Filiz Özkol
BUNLARI DA OKUYUN
Sıradaki haber yükleniyor...
holder
SIRADAKİ HABER Merve Boluğur'dan 'evleneceğin erkek nasıl olmalı' sorusuna cevap