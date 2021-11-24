2022 Grammy adayları açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. 2022 Grammy Ödülleri'ne Jon Batiste 11 dalda aday gösterilerek, adaylar arasında liderliği aldı. 64'üncü kez verilecek olan Grammy Ödülleri için 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da tören düzenlenecek.

Grammy adayları açıklanırken, yıllardır pek çok şarkıcı tarafından şaibeli bulunan oylama sisteminin de değiştiği paylaşıldı. Müzisyenler daha önce Grammy’nin oylama sisteminin hileli ve yozlaşmış olduğunu iddia etmişti. Zayn Malik, The Weeknd, Kanye West ve Halsey, ödül törenine damga vuran konuşmalar yapmışlardı. Grammy Ödülleri'nin organizatörleri, mayıs ayında, aday belirleme sürecinden sorumlu gizli komiteleri sonlandırdıklarını açıklamışlardı.

YILIN KAYDI

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

YILIN ŞARKISI

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

EN İYİ SOLO PERFORMANS

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYIT

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - The Business

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

Illenium - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANS

Deftones - Genesis

Dream Theater - The Alien

Gojira - Amazonia

Mastodon - Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

EN İYİ PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBÜMÜ

Eric Bellinger - New Light

Cory Henry - Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye - Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

EN İYİ MELODİK RAP PERFORMANS

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby - Hurricane

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

EN İYİ KLİP

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ

Bo Burnham - Inside

David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists - Summer of Soul